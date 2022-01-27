The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has released details in a Jan. 1 shooting, saying that a 38-year-old man was shot after breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s Grimesland residence.
But his family continues to call for an arrest as they await a decision from the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office.
Brandon Hardy was shot and killed by Robert Green after he entered the home of Belinda Matthews on Alvin Road with a key after 3 a.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. It said Hardy was armed and assaulted Green after finding him talking with Matthews in her bedroom.
The release cited phone records from Dec. 31 showing that Matthews had invited Hardy to her home to celebrate New Year’s Eve and that the two exchanged texts between 8:48 p.m. and 12:46 a.m. on Jan. 1. The sheriff’s office said that Hardy failed to arrive by midnight and Matthews texted him that she was ending their relationship.
Between 1:44 a.m. and 2:03 a.m. Hardy texted Matthews twice and called her three times. Matthews told investigators that she had blocked his number on her phone following a call at 12:48 a.m.
Green arrived at Matthews’ home at 1:35 a.m. The release said there is no evidence he was invited or that she knew he would be there, which counters the family’s claim Hardy was ambushed. Witnesses saw Green fire a gun into the air before entering the residence to celebrate New Year’s Eve, the release said.
Hardy parked his car in the road when he arrived, blocking the driveway. The release said he left his vehicle’s hood up and quietly entered the home through a side door and entered Matthews’ bedroom.
The release said he assaulted Green and forced him to the back door at gunpoint, at which point Green retrieved his own gun from his pocket and fired, hitting Hardy once. The release said that physical evidence indicates Green was assaulted.
Green fled the home, and Matthews called 911. When deputies arrived Green presented himself and surrendered, telling law enforcement he was the shooter.
The release said witnesses include an 11-year-old and 12-year-old who were present in the home and saw most of the altercation. A firearm was recovered near the back door of the residence which witnesses said was Hardy’s.
A decision on whether charges will be pressed is up to the Pitt County District Attorney’s office, the release said.
“Sometimes our investigations reveal additional evidence that provides sufficient probable cause to obtain a warrant for a suspect’s arrest shortly after the event,” the news release said. “In other cases, as in this case, the evidence of the essential elements of a criminal offense is insufficient for us to make an arrest or to obtain a warrant absent guidance from the district attorney’s office.”
Under N.C. law, a person is justified in the use of deadly force and does not have a duty to retreat in any place he or she has the lawful right to be if they reasonably believe that such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to themselves or another person. In that situation a person is immune from civil or criminal liability unless that force was enacted on an on-duty law enforcement officer or bail bondsman who has identified themselves or would have been reasonably known as such.
On Jan. 20 Keith Cooper, a representative for Hardy’s family and local activist, wrote an appeal to District Attorney Faris Dixon calling for an arrest in the case. The letter includes references to aggressive texts from Matthews to Hardy, including ones previously reported in The Daily Reflector.
“I am writing to show my support for Brandon, a man whom I used to tutor and mentor in the late 1990s,” Cooper’s letter read. “We ask that justice be served in this case. We hope Brandon does not become just another Black man shot down in the streets while too many people turn a blind eye to him. The family is grieving; they demand justice in this case, and they demand it expeditiously.”
“Although we all, including Brandon, have our imperfections, Brandon did not deserve to be killed on Jan. 1,” the letter continued. “He was a father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to countless people in Pitt County and beyond.”
The family held a news conference on the Pitt County Courthouse steps at 4 p.m. Thursday. The event was planned prior to the release from the sheriff’s office.
“You have a sheriff’s office that sometimes drags its feet,” Cooper said. “How is it that they found it appropriate to put a statement out ahead of the press conference? You can see what is going on. They are trying to hide and shade the truth.”
Cooper said that he has submitted information to the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. That includes the text messages.
Hardy’s mother, Belinda Anderson, and sister, Brittany Hardy, said they saw discrepancies in the facts released by the sheriff’s office as well as the investigation.
“It seems to me they are covering things up,” Hardy said. “Belinda Matthews messaged me and told me her side of what happened to my brother. They said ‘she told multiple stories and she is not reliable.’ One thing they mentioned to me is, the question is not who murdered Brandon and not who is the cause of his death. They need to know if it is self-defense or not.”
Anderson said that in a text message Matthews told Hardy she knew people in the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. She also questioned why, as a registered nurse, Matthews could not help in the shooting.
Former Greenville Mayor Ed Carter also spoke briefly at the news conference. He said that Hardy’s family has his full support. He voiced concern at elected officials.
“I know injustice when I see it,” Carter said. “I have cried. When Keith told me about this problem, I knew that I was part of the problem. I am not satisfied with how things were done. I have called the sheriff and I have called Faris Dixon, who is a friend of mine, and have not gotten any responses. I want to have you know that I will fight for you.”
“I am going to get to the bottom of it,” Anderson said. “Even if it costs me every penny at my job because Brandon would do the same for me.”