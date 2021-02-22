Deputies have charged a 19-year-old Greenville man in the Jan. 13 shooting death of a young mother in the Bells Fork area, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.
Tyquavious Charod Cummings was initially arrested after a high-speed chase involving deputies on Jan. 19. On Monday he was charged with killing Marshayla Pasley, 20, and shooting her young son.
The incident occurred about 9:25 p.m. at 2004 Long Drive, located off of Charles Boulevard in the area of Old Fire Tower Road. Someone fired multiple shots into Pasley's home, hitting her and her 3-year-old son.
Emergency medical personnel attempted to save her, but she was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Her son was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was treated for his wounds.
Another resident, Raeshon Peoples, 22, also was in the residence at the time of the shooting but was uninjured.
The chase began when deputies located a vehicle of interest in the killing and attempted to stop it in a residential area across North Memorial Drive from Thermo Fisher Scientific north of Greenville.
The vehicle accelerated away, leading deputies onto N.C. 33 West. A deputy was able to stop the vehicle at the on-ramp to U.S. 264 using PIT maneuver, the office reported.
Cummings ran but was quickly brought into custody. Stolen firearms were found in the vehicle, the agency reported.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still in progress and further charges are expected.
Cummings was initially being held on charges of speeding 100 in a 45 mph school zone; felony flee to elude arrest; reckless driving to endanger; resist, delay and obstruct; two counts of possession of a stolen firearm; two counts carrying a concealed gun; and larceny of a firearm.
On Monday he was charged with first-degree murder; two counts of attempted first-degree murder; assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in a residence. He is being held without bond for the murder.