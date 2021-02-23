Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Greenville woman on a charge of assaulting a coworker and inflicting serious injury.
The assault took place about 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Thermo Fisher Scientific at 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Greenville, according to reports.
Deputies responded to Vidant Medical Center’s emergency department to interview the victim, who claimed that the suspect assaulted her, causing injuries that required medical treatment.
A magistrate found probable cause and issued a warrant to arrest Tekina Nicole Jenkins, 41, of Greenville. She was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center where she was released under a $10,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
500 block Ridge Drive, Winterville, 8:21 a.m., Feb. 19: vehicle tampered with
- at residence.
- 1700 Worthington Road, Greenville, 12:12 p.m., Feb. 19: vehicle tampered with at residence.
- 1300 block Worthington Lane, Greenville, 12:49 p.m., Feb. 20: vehicle tampered with at residence.
- 4200 block Oakley Road, Stokes, 12:43 p.m., Feb. 20: trailer valued at $1,500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1300 block Worthington Road, Winterville, 2:20 p.m., Feb. 20: break-in at residence; checkbook valued at $20 stolen; white van seen in area at time of incident; case active.
- 300 block Alton Village Drive, Greenville, 2:29 p.m, Feb. 20: tools, electronics and cash valued at $2,260 stolen from residence; case active.
4112 N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 7:12 p.m, Feb. 20: goods valued at $2 stolen from Dollar General; woman assaulted at scene; case active.
Assaults
- 3600 block Speight Seed Farm Road, Winterville, 8:42 p.m., Feb. 19: woman assaulted by common-law spouse at residence; case active.
- 4300 block N.C. 222, Fountain, 1:30 a.m., Feb. 20: woman assaulted via strangulation by boyfriend; case active.
- 4700 block U.S. 264, Greenville, 5:45 a.m., Feb. 20: woman threatened by acquaintance; case closed.
- 9000 block County Home Road, Ayden, 4:30 p.m, Feb. 20: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 1600 block Anderson Road, Greenville, 11:41 a.m., Feb. 21: woman assaulted via strangulation by boyfriend; witnesses present; case active.
- 3833 U.S. 258, Fountain, 11:55 a.m., Feb. 21: woman assaulted at Amazing Grace Ministry; case active.
- 2000 block East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 9:19 p.m., Feb. 21: juvenile girl assaulted by parent at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1600 block S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8:36 a.m., Feb. 19: stove valued at $700 stolen from Crossland Homes; screen sustains $50 in damage; case active.
- 2500 block Jefferson Drive, 11:43 a.m., Feb. 19: break-in at home; case closed by arrest.
105 S.W. Greenville Blvd., noon Feb. 19: speaker valued at $319 stolen from Trade It; case inactive.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:29 p.m., Feb. 19: food valued at $103.39 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 2830 Gateway Drive, 5:15 p.m., Feb. 19: food valued at $235.20 stolen from Walmart; suspicious white Dodge Caravan seen in area at time of incident; case active.
- 3900 W. Vancroft Circle, 10:21 a.m., Feb. 19: air conditioning systems valued at $10,000 and microwaves valued at $1,000 stolen from construction site; case active.
- 400 block Davis Street, 6:50 p.m., Feb. 19: break in at residence; damage estimated at $500; case active.
- 2111 W. Arlington Blvd., 7:43 p.m, Feb. 19: innkeeper defrauded at Intown Suites; case closed by arrest.
- 671 S. Memorial Drive, 9:43 p.m, Feb. 19: air fresheners valued at $44.86 stolen from Walgreen’s; case closed by citation.
- 2000 block Cambria Drive, 3:29 a.m., Feb. 20: attempted break in of vehicle at residence; case inactive.
- 4057 S. Memorial Drive, 7:40 a.m., Feb. 20: tow dolley valued at $5,000 stolen from U-Haul facility; case active.
- 1200 block Chestnut Street, 9:25 a.m., Feb. 20: vehicle valued at $2,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2830 Gateway Drive, 6:01 p.m., Feb. 20: dog treats and bowl valued at $19.90 stolen from Walmart; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:50 p.m., Feb. 20: beauty products valued at $192.12 shoplifted at Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:36 p.m., Feb. 20: food valued at $161.42 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 6:10 a.m., Feb. 21: woman’s residence broken into in attempt to terrorize or injure; case cleared by arrest.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 4:24 p.m., Feb. 21: meat valued at $577.14 stolen from Walmart; case active.
Assaults
- 2100 Dickinson Avenue, 12 p.m., Feb. 19: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case inactive.
- 510 Cotanche St., 8:38 p.m., Feb. 19: man seriously injured in assault at East Carolina School of Bartending; case active.
- 800 block South Memorial Drive, 9:11 a.m., Feb. 20: woman assaulted at residence; conflicting accounts; case closed by arrest.
- 2600 block Mulberry Lane, 9:50 a.m., Feb. 20: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 800 block Peed Drive, 7:53 p.m., Feb. 20: woman assaulted by friend at residence; case inactive.