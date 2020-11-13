A man suffered minor injuries from an assault involving a vehicle on Wednesday, according to a case report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred about 12:15 a.m. in the 3900 block N.C. 11 North outside Greenville, the report said. The man’s sibling assaulted him with a motor vehicle.
No arrest was listed. The investigation is ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 5400 block N.C. 30, Robersonville, 3 p.m. Nov. 10: firearm valued at $325 stolen; case active.
- 1000 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, 11:10 a.m. Nov. 10: aircraft parts valued at $4,000 stolen; case active.
- 3200 block Kings Branch Drive, Greenville, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9-6:14 a.m. Nov. 10: anklet and necklace valued at $1,000 stolen; case active.
- 4700 block Mobley’s Bridge Road, Grimesland, 10 a.m. Nov. 9-4:41 a.m. Nov. 10: vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 4000 block NC 33 West, Greenville, 12:19 a.m. Nov. 11: man assaulted by known person; case clear.
- 500 block Briley Road, Greenville, 11:45 p.m. Nov. 10: woman assaulted by acquaintance; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block North Summit Street, 1 p.m. Nov. 9-2:13 p.m. Nov. 11: sign valued at $1,000 stolen; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:48 p.m. Nov. 10: beer valued at $60 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:32 p.m. Nov. 10: merchandise valued at $235 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 400 block Raleigh Avenue, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12:04 a.m. Nov. 12: $95 in cash stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 900 block Cross Wind Street, 11:56 a.m. Nov. 10: vehicle parts valued at $30 stolen; case inactive.
- 1600 block West 10th Street, noon-3 p.m. Nov. 10: money, wallet and identity documents valued at a total of $1,060 stolen; case inactive.
- 3100 block Moseley Drive, 9 p.m. Nov. 9-11:57 a.m. Nov. 10: firearms and vehicle parts valued at $340 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 2500 block Bluff View Court, 7:44 a.m. Nov. 9: money and miscellaneous items valued at a total of $38 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
Assaults
- 100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 11:25 p.m. Nov. 10: woman assaulted by sibling, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 2200 block Brookville Drive, 9:02 p.m. Nov. 11: woman assaulted by spouse, suffered minor injury; case inactive.