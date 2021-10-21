A 20-year-old Greenville man was sentenced to 171 months in prison on Thursday for an armed robbery and shooting at a Greenville sweepstakes last year.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina in a release said that Tyv Vaaron Lemark Jones pleaded guilty to the charges on July 16. The incident took place at the J I A Sweepstakes located at 5347 N.C. 43 near Falkland on Jan. 15, 2020.
Surveillance showed Jones and a masked accomplice brandishing a revolver and an AK-47 style rifle and rushing through the business’ front door, the release said. The footage showed Jones and the other robber ushering customers into a bathroom toward the rear of the business. Jones was seen shooting through the bathroom door at least once.
The two attempted to break into the business office by firing their weapons into it. Jones then broke down the door with his body, the release said. The two grabbed a woman employee hiding underneath the office desk and assaulted her, holding her at gunpoint and demanding money. The two stole approximately $3,000 and two cell phones.
Jones was arrested in Hampton, Virginia, on Jan. 22, 2020. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 10, 2021, and transferred to federal custody on Feb. 23.
In April, Milton Sneed, 25, of Bethel was arrested and charged with attempted murder and kidnapping after being recognized as the accomplice. The sheriff’s department at that time said that a third suspect was being sought in the incident.
The investigation into Jones’ case was conducted by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, The State Bureau of Investigation’s Fugitive Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecutor was Assistant U.S. Attorney Aakash Singh.
U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle sentenced Jones.