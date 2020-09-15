A Pitt County teen drowned in a pond near Belvoir over the weekend.
According to Lee Darnell, spokesman for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the department responded to a call about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday concerning a swimmer in distress in a pond located near 2299 Slate Lane.
By the time deputies arrived, the swimmer was no longer visible, Darnell said.
After a search, the victim’s body was found and transported to the medical examiner’s office.
The victim has been identified 18-year-old Ti’Shawn Spence of Greenville.
Also responding to the scene were the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, multiple fire and EMS agencies and a dive team, Darnell said.