A handgun was reported stolen from a Farmville vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to an incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office shows.
The report said a pickup truck was broken into outside of a residence in the 3100 block of Franklin Street. It is believed that the vehicle was broken into after 8:46 p.m. on Tuesday night.
The theft was discovered and reported on Wednesday morning. A Glock 9mm handgun valued at $500 was stolen, as were a tactical holster valued at $100, a combat knife valued at $50 and a trauma kit valued at $60. The case remains under investigation.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released other reports detailing the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 7494 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 10:15 a.m., Oct. 20: food valued at $4.69 stolen from Chicod Store; case cleared.
- 700 block Holland Road, 4:10 p.m., Oct. 20: fraud in the amount of $2,250 reported. Money was last known to be in the victim’s possession on Aug. 1; case active.
- 1800 block Wrench Circle, 9:53 p.m., Oct. 20: vehicle tampered with at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports detailing the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 600 S. Pitt St., 10:25 a.m., Oct. 20: cloth shoulder bag valued at $30 stolen at G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center; case active.