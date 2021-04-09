The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office seized drugs, firearms and made one arrest on Thursday after an investigation into the sale of narcotics from a residence north of Greenville, the agency reported.
Detectives with the Special Operations Unit conducted drug buys at the residence at 1680 Sandstone Court on multiple occasions, a news release said. That led to the execution of a search warrant, a news release said.
Members of the Special Response Team, K-9 Unit and Major Crimes assisted in the early morning hours at the trailer, located near the end of a culdesac off of Old River Road.
During the search, approximately 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 75 grams of marijuana, cash and other unidentified substances were seized. Additionally, four handguns and two long guns, one of which was stolen out of Pitt County, were seized.
Dwayne Dantel Thomas, 41, of Greenville, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sale/deliver heroin, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for sale of controlled substances; felony conspiracy; trafficking methamphetamine; possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II; possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana; possession of a stolen firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond. Additional charges are expected.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 1800 Glenview Drive, Greenville, 2:38 p.m., April 7: woman defrauded of $900 in gift cards; case active.
Assaults
- 400 block Circle Drive, Greenville, 6:13 p.m., April 7: woman threatened at residence by unknown person; weapon listed on incident report; case active.
- 3100 block Mills Road, Greenville, 7:44 p.m., April 7: report of sexual battery committed against juvenile; case active.
- 2800 block Bruce Strickland Road, Farmville, 4:34 p.m., April 7: man threatened at residence by acquaintance; weapons listed on incident report; case active.
- 400 block Arbor Drive, 6:10 a.m., April 7: man assaulted at residence by spouse; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- Three wallets and other items were stolen during a car break-in at the Paramount 3600 apartments on Wednesday. The incident occurred about 7 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bostic Drive. Two wallets were valued at $10 apiece, a fanny pack was valued at $25 and a Michael Kohrs wallet was valued at $100. That item was recovered. The case is under further investigation.
- 200 block Kristin Drive, 11:37 p.m., April 7: attempted burglary at residence; case active.
- 200 block East Roundtree Drive, 4:12 p.m., April 7: break-in at residence; damage to window panel valued at $100; case active.
- 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 12:27 a.m., April 8: break in at residence; damage to toilet valued at $200; case active.
Assaults
- 305 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 11:37 p.m., April 7: handgun displayed in threatening manner at Hampton Inn pool; no injuries or shots fired reported; case active.