Authorities are seeking two suspects reported to have robbed a sweepstakes business in Grimesland Monday night.
According to an incident report, a call came in to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 9:31 p.m. that two men entered G Sweepstakes at 7606 Pitt St. and indicated to the clerk they had a weapon. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
According to a narrative in the report, a security camera provided a suspect description. Further information was not available on Tuesday.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
300 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, 8 p.m., June 7: $80 in cash stolen from residence following break-in; case active.
- 3300 block Mobley’s Bridge Road, Grimesland, 9:40 a.m., June 7: $1,091.84 obtained through false pretenses via internet; case active.
- 900 block Mizell Street, Greenville, 9:48 a.m., June 7: woman defrauded of $607 via internet scam by unknown person; case active.
- 805 W. Star St., Greenville, 1:20 p.m., June 7: vehicle broken into at American Builders office; tools and lights valued at $4,575 stolen; case active.
100 block River Rat Lane, Grimesland, 3:29 p.m., June 7: dealer tags valued at $200 stolen off vehicle in parking lot; case active.
- 1400 block Perkins Road, Greenville, 6:13 p.m., June 7: extortion reported; case active.
Assaults
- 5700 block Dean Dive, Washington, 10:47 a.m., June 7: man threatened by neighbor in road. Damage to sign post estimated at $10; case active.
- 1700 block Van Ness Avenue, Greenville, 1:38 p.m., June 7: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations.
Woman arrested
A woman has been arrested for attacking her boyfriend with a knife at their residence, the Greenville Police Department reported.
According to an incident report, the department received a call at 11:51 p.m. Sunday and responded to the 3100 block off Briarcliff Drive.
The 61-year-old man told police that his girlfriend, Carolyn Eagle, 57, had attempted to stab him, the department reported. Police found that Eagle had also scratched the victim with her nails.
Eagle was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault. She was also found to have an outstanding warrant for failing to appear on a second-degree trespassing charge.
Eagle was jailed without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Break-ins, thefts
- 700 block South Skinner Street, 9:59 a.m., June 7: vehicle forcibly entered; firearm valued at $300 stolen; case active.
800 Thomas Langston Road, 11:36 a.m., June 7: buckets of paint valued at $232 stolen from Lowe’s; merchandise returned; case active.
- 3840 E. 10th St., 10:34 a.m., June 7: paver buckets valued at $87.92 stolen at Lowe’s; merchandise returned; case active.
- 800 Thomas Langston Road, 11:48 a.m., June 7: paint bucket valued at $209 stolen at Lowe’s; merchandise returned; case active.
- 100 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1 p.m., June 7: generator valued at $1,800 stolen from Trade It; case active.
- 900 block W. Arlington Blvd., 3:32 p.m., June 7: break-in at residence; television valued at $350 stolen; damage to kitchen estimated at $150; case active.
- 3000 block Mulberry Lane, 8:02 a.m., June 7: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
- 2530 S. Memorial Drive, 10:38 a.m., June 4: shirts, socks and underwear valued at $74.70 stolen from Family Dollar; merchandise returned; case closed by arrest.
- 3801 S. Memorial Drive, 11:29 a.m., June 4: food valued at $195.11 stolen from Walmart Market Place; case active.
- 2600 block MacGregor Downs Road, 11:47 a.m., June 5: vehicle broken into at residence; $120 cash, WIC card and bag stolen; case active.
- 3600 block East 10th Street, 9:35 p.m., June 4: cell phone valued at $1,200 stolen from individual in parking lot; candle holder damaged; case active.
- 400 block West First Street, 5:41 p.m., June 5: catalytic converter valued at $1,000 stolen from vehicle in parking lot; case active.
- 3140 Evans Street, 5:10 p.m., June 6: electronics valued at $1,217.95 stolen from Best Buy through use of anti-inventory device; case active.
- 2600 block Rhinestone Drive, 1:53 a.m, June 5: burglary at residence; damage to door frame valued at $200; case active.
Assaults
- 1300 block East 10th Street, 8:46 p.m., June 4: woman assaulted at residence; conflicting reports on relationship between victim and attacker; case active.
- 1600 block Hopkins Drive, 7:48 a.m., June 4: woman assaulted at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 600 block Glendale Drive, 10:25 a.m., June 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 2828 S. Memorial Drive, 9:08 p.m., June 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Camelot Inn; case active.
- 2600 block Whitaker Drive, 4:39 p.m., June 5: woman kidnapped, assaulted by friend; case active.
- 600 block Winstead Road, 8:06 p.m., June 6: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case inactive.