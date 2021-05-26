A Belhaven man was arrested Tuesday for charges related to drugs and guns in Greenville, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.
Prentice Lee Barrow, 27, was stopped in his vehicle around 7:38 p.m. at Greenville Boulevard and 10th Street for multiple traffic violations, a news release said.
The stop was conducted by a K9 unit with assistance from the agency's Special Operations Unit as part of proactive patrols aimed at removing illegal drugs and firearms from the streets, the release said.
A probable cause search was conducted which revealed a hidden compartment in the vehicle, the release said. That compartment contained a stolen firearm, ecstasy, marijuana and two different types of prescription narcotics.
Barrow was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He has previous felony charges for robbery and breaking and entering in Beaufort County. He was jailed at Pitt County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.
A second, unrelated drug arrest was made earlier that in the area of N.C. 43 and U.S. 264, the agency reported. A vehicle driven by Akeem Whitaker, 29, of Rocky Mount was stopped for driving with a suspended license.
The release said a search of his person led to the finding of marijuana and crack cocaine. He was charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and driving while license revoked.
Whitaker has previous felonies for robbery and possession of drugs and firearms in Edgecombe and Wake County. He is being held on a $26,000 bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 3690 South Railroad St., Fountain, 9:21 p.m., May 25: trespassing reported at Dollar General; case active.
- 1700 block Edwards Farm Road, Greenville, 12:55 p.m., May 25: van tampered with at residence; damages to vehicle estimated at $10,000, rear lift at $300 and vehicle instruments at $100; case active.
Assaults
- 9000 block Stantonsburg Road, Walstonburg, 7:14 p.m., May 25: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 2800 block Schooner Lane, Grimesland, 2:49 p.m., May 25: woman reported boyfriend is stalking her; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 5:10 p.m., May 25: attempted break-in at residence; back door damaged; case inactive.
- 100 block Forbes Street, 10:15 a.m., May 25: vehicle forcibly entered; prescription medication valued at $4, clothing and bags valued at $265, electronics valued at $200 and $23 cash stolen; case inactive.
- 800 block Thomas Langston Road, 1:22 p.m., May 25: tools valued at $700 stolen from vehicle in parking lot; case inactive.
Assaults
- 200 block Vance Street, 8:51 a.m., May 25: woman assaulted at residence; conflicting accounts of relationship to suspect; case closed by arrest.
- 100 block Concord Drive, 9:51 a.m., May 25: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 100 block Chesterfield Court, 7:41 p.m., May 25: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 11:45 a.m., May 25: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.