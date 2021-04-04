A Winterville man was arrested on a charge he broke into a church near Old Tar Road Wednesday morning.
Dominique Angelo Anderson, 28, of 518 Gale Blvd. was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office for breaking and entering at Integrity Church on Irish Lane. According to an incident report, the break in was reported at 12:18 a.m.
Anderson made his first court appearance at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning according to an arrest warrant. He was held on a $25,000 secured bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Anderson has prior arrests for felony breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and larceny in Wake County.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases release reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 800 block Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, 5:54 p.m., March 31: four catalytic converters valued at $1,500 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 4600 block Corey Road, Winterville, 5:53 p.m., March 31: woman reports assaulted by child at residence; case unfounded.
- 3300 block Avon Road, Greenville, 5:22 p.m., March 31: woman threatened at residence; case active.
- 1300 block Grace Street, Greenville, 1:57 a.m., March 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:03 p.m., March 31: food valued at $101.53 stolen at Walmart; items recovered; case cleared by citation.
Assaults
- 500 block Brighton Park Drive, 9:56 a.m., March 31: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
- 2700 block Stantonsburg Road, 1:52 p.m., March 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.