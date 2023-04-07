Sauls

Police said Friday they suspect a 14-year-old boy was in possession of a firearm that accidentally discharged on a Pitt County school bus on Thursday afternoon, injuring another teen.

Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said at a Friday morning news conference that the department first received communication about the incident between 5-6 p.m. when ECU Health Medical Center reported a 16-year-old had been shot.


