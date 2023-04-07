...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Police said Friday they suspect a 14-year-old boy was in possession of a firearm that accidentally discharged on a Pitt County school bus on Thursday afternoon, injuring another teen.
Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said at a Friday morning news conference that the department first received communication about the incident between 5-6 p.m. when ECU Health Medical Center reported a 16-year-old had been shot.
At the same time, the department was receiving requests for assistance to inspect the bus, which was transporting students from South Central High School. Police said the shot was fired about 3:45 p.m.
The teen was grazed by a single gunshot in the buttocks, police said. Kristen Hunter, the department's public information officer, said Friday he has since been discharged from the hospital.
The identity of the suspect and the victim will not be released since they are juveniles, police said.
Sauls said the bus driver finished the route and it is unclear at what point in the route the gun fired. Sauls also said it is possible the sound of the firearm was muffled in a bag.
The injured boy's parent took him to the hospital after he got home, the department reported later in response to a followup question. Many details remain unclear as the investigation continues.
Hunter said that charges were expected in the case as early as Friday afternoon. Those could be as severe as assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon on school property, possession of a firearm on school property and discharging a firearm in city limits according to Sauls. Buses are considered school property.
Sauls addressed the delay in reporting and the absence of students from the bus when GPD was notified, saying that made officers and detectives have to take additional steps to document who was on the bus and contact parents. He said he would like, in the future, to know that if such an incident occurred that a bus would stop and immediately notify authorities.
The school district released a statement Friday addressing the delay and how a firearm made its way onto school property.
"PCS has very specific reporting protocols for any incident involving students and staff, both in our schools and buses, and it is disappointing anytime there is an apparent deviation from what we have in place," the statement said.
"Weapons of any kind are expressly prohibited on our campuses and in all transportation vehicles, so heightening and enhancing our existing diligence is underscored. We are having and will continue to have impactful conversations with our staff to determine areas that need additional resources or be held accountable.
"We are thankful the injury sustained by our student in this incident was limited in severity, but we all know the outcome could have been much different. PCS has a symbiotic relationship with its families and we must continue that spirit of collaboration."
The district's investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson clarified.
Sauls said it is unclear at this time how a weapon made its way onto the bus and that the firearm was not recovered. It is also unclear if the gun was ever inside of SCHS. Sauls said any statement on that matter would be an assumption at this point.
Sauls added that charges could be levied against the person who made it possible for the youth to get their hands on the gun.
Sauls said that parents so far have been very cooperative in the investigation. He also emphasized the "heavy responsibility" that comes with safe gun ownership and storage, calling on members of the public who own a weapon to ensure it is stored in a way that makes it inaccessible to those who might use it improperly.
Students are scheduled to return to school on Tuesday following a teacher workday Monday. Friday was a holiday observance for Good Friday.
The bus is being stored by the schools system at this time, the department said.