Greenville Police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old in the Greenville Heights area Sunday afternoon.
An incident report said that the victim was shot at 4:54 p.m. at the 700 block of West Third Street at Contentnea Street. The report listed the area where the victim was shot as a park. The scene is near Third Street Education Center.
The department said Tuesday that a fight broke out between a group of people, there. One of the individuals pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in his thigh. The injury was not life-threatening.
Police say the victim has not been cooperative with the investigation. They also said that it is not believed that the shooting is related to recent gun violence stemming from a dispute between local gangs dubbed “300” and “1700,” which led to four shootings between March 14 and 16.
The department said detectives are in the process of reviewing camera footage from the area. The investigation is ongoing.