A Greenville man was arrested after reports he was walking in the middle of a busy roadway, carrying gun and making threats.
The incident occurred about 10 a.m. on Thursday on County Home Road near its intersection with Fire Tower Road.
Greenville Police Department officers were called to the scene, spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
After a brief struggle, officers were able to disarm the man without incident and without injury, Hunter reported.
The suspect, 24-year-old Jaquan Michael Brock, was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, assault on a government official and resisting arrest, Hunter said.
He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond. Additional charges listed in the jail records include carrying a concealed gun and injury to personal property.
Hunter said Brock had been involved in a dispute with another person prior to the incident.