The Greenville Police Department announced Monday night it had arrested a man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday.

De'quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and going armed to the terror of the people.

