Updated: November 28, 2022 @ 9:27 pm
The Greenville Police Department announced Monday night it had arrested a man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday.
De'quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and going armed to the terror of the people.
Pollard was arrested Monday at his home after jumping out a second story window. A search warrant was executed at the residence and a gun was recovered, a police department news release said.
The arrest was a joint effort by members of the Greenville Police Department and SBI Fugitive Task Force. A photo was not immediately available.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.
