A woman police say was involved in Sunday night’s protest in downtown Greenville was identified and arrested on Monday, the Greenville Police Department announced in a Facebook post.
Rachel Kinney, 25, of Greenville was charged with failure to disperse, assault on a government official and inciting a riot. Kinney was one of several people being sought after what started as a peaceful demonstration and became violent.
She was released from the Pitt County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports on Tuesday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block Dupont Circle, Greenville, 9-11:47 a.m. June 1: signs valued at $100 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 3900 block West Vancroft Circle, Winterville, 10:45 p.m. June 1: woman assaulted by friend; case inactive.
- 3000 block Mulberry Lane, 11:25 p.m. June 1: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports on Tuesday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
2800 block Hines Road, Winterville, 11 p.m. May 30-4:12 p.m. June 1: money and prescription drugs valued at a total of $120 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 3500 block Brick Kiln Road, Greenville, midnight May 31-8:27 p.m. June 1: vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen; case active.
Assaults
2300 block Waterview Road, Greenville, 8:15 p.m. June 1: man assaulted by spouse; case cleared.