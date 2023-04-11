Pitt County Schools bus

A Pitt County Schools bus

 File photo/The Standard

Greenville police and the local school system are continuing investigations after a gun in the possession of a 14-year-old accidentally fired on a school bus and injured another student.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon and charged in the incident, which police believe occurred about 3:45 p.m. Thursday on a bus carrying students from South Central High School.


