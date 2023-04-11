Greenville police and the local school system are continuing investigations after a gun in the possession of a 14-year-old accidentally fired on a school bus and injured another student.
The 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon and charged in the incident, which police believe occurred about 3:45 p.m. Thursday on a bus carrying students from South Central High School.
Police said this week there are still a lot of unknowns in the case. The student who was charged has not been cooperative and officers had not located the gun as of Monday morning.
“Based on information provided to us, we have developed some good leads as to where he obtained the gun and detectives are continuing to work that angle of the investigation,” spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said. “We still do not know if the gun was ever physically brought into the school.”
Police believe the weapon was a handgun, Hunter said. Information gathered so far indicates the student who was charged was either playing with the gun, or showing it to a friend, when it accidentally discharged. The shooting was not intentional.
A 16-year-old was grazed in the buttocks by a gunshot, police said, but it was unclear if he realized he had been shot. Police also said the sound of the gunshot could have been muffled.
“Some information suggests there was a muffled pop that was heard and that the victim’s wound was superficial enough that it wasn’t immediately clear to the driver, or possibly the student, that he was actually shot,” Hunter said.
Police were notified of the shooting between 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, when the teen was transported to ECU Health Medical Center by his parents after getting off the bus.
The bus driver completed the route and dropped off all the students. Police said Friday it was unclear if the bus driver was aware that a shooting had occurred.
The 14-year-old was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm on school property.
Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said the department received requests to inspect the bus about the same time officers were called to the hospital. He said the delay from the time of the shooting and the start of the investigation required officers and detectives to take additional steps to document who was on the bus and contact parents.
He said he would like, in the future, to know that if such an incident occurred that a bus would stop and immediately notify authorities.
Pitt County Schools on Friday said in a statement that its investigation was ongoing.
“We are thankful the injury sustained by our student in this incident was limited in severity, but we all know the outcome could have been much different,” the school system said. “PCS has a symbiotic relationship with its families and we must continue that spirit of collaboration.”
It said weapons of any kind are expressly prohibited on our campuses and in all transportation vehicles. “We are having and will continue to have impactful conversations with our staff to determine areas that need additional resources or be held accountable,” the statement said.
Students are scheduled to return to school today following a teacher workday Monday. Friday was a holiday.