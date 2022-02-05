Greenville police worked with authorities in Connecticut to apprehend on Friday a man wanted in a December shooting that injured a woman at a Wendy’s drive-through.
Investigators with the Greenville Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team determined that Freedom Chapel Morris, 18, of Winterville, fled to the area of Bethel, Connecticut, and was being hidden there by family members, the department reported.
While coordinating with local investigators, officers from the Bethel Police Department conducted a detailed intelligence gathering and surveillance operation which concluded with Morris’ arrest Friday morning, a news release said. He was taken into custody without incident at a hotel.
The State Bureau of Investigation, Winterville Police Department also aided in the investigation, the release said.
On Dec. 10 Morris and a fellow employee of the Wendy’s on 1825 E. Arlington Blvd. got into an altercation in the drive-through of the business, which resulted in Morris shooting a gun in the direction of the other employee, police reported. The other employee was not injured.
A woman sitting in the drive-through at the time of the incident left the area and later realized she was struck in the leg by a stray bullet and reported it to police. Her injury was not life-threatening.
Morris is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill..