A man was arrested for impaired driving after he crashed his vehicle into an HVAC unit at The Landing student living complex, causing a fire which public safety officials report has displaced 21 residents.

Greenville Fire-Rescue received a call for service at 4:25 a.m. Sunday at 1917 Exchange Drive, near Charles Boulevard. The caller reported that a car fire was threatening a structure, according to Jessica Blackwell, public information officer for the fire department. Twenty-four firefighters from Greenville and four from Eastern Pines Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to the scene.

