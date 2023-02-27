A man was arrested for impaired driving after he crashed his vehicle into an HVAC unit at The Landing student living complex, causing a fire which public safety officials report has displaced 21 residents.
Greenville Fire-Rescue received a call for service at 4:25 a.m. Sunday at 1917 Exchange Drive, near Charles Boulevard. The caller reported that a car fire was threatening a structure, according to Jessica Blackwell, public information officer for the fire department. Twenty-four firefighters from Greenville and four from Eastern Pines Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to the scene.
Blackwell said the personnel were met with “pretty heavy” flames coming from the building’s roof. It took firefighters 45 minutes to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported, and Blackwell credited the functioning fire alarms and sprinkler system with alerting possibly sleeping residents to exit the area to safety.
Six units were damaged, three from the fire and all six as a result of water used in fighting the flames. The fire has displaced 21 residents who Blackwell said are being assisted by property managers in finding new shelter.
An investigation determined that a vehicle had struck the HVAC unit and related equipment at Building 5 of the complex resulting in the fire, Blackwell said. The driver of the vehicle, John Ruscik, 21, is a resident of The Landing and was gone when fire safety personnel arrived.
A crash report from the Greenville Police Department said that Ruscik told officers he saw someone getting into his vehicle attempting to steal it. The report said Ruscik was impaired, indicated by a strong odor of alcohol on his breath according to a spokeswoman from the department, and said he continuously changed his story. His vehicle was running at the time of the collision with doors locked and its key was found in Ruscik’s pocket. He was not injured, the report said.
The crash report listed property damage at $999,999, the highest amount possible to input in such a document.
Ruscik was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.