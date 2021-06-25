Nearly $5,000 worth of belongings were stolen from an Oak Street apartment on Thursday morning.
According to an incident report, a call was made to the Greenville Police Department at 7:55 a.m. from an apartment in The District at Tar River.
The report stated that electronics taken were a Mac Book Pro valued at $3,000, a four-terabyte hard drive valued at $200, an Apple Pen valued at $100, a MX Master wireless mouse valued at $100, Power Beats Pro headphones valued at $150 and a Samsung Galaxy Note 10S valued at $1,000.
A Cobalt ratchet and screwdriver kit, an I Fix It tool kit, a Kaiser pocket knife and a Nomadic backpack valued at $375 total also were stolen, the report said.
The case is listed as inactive.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 12:30 p.m., June 24: grill valued at $800 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 4057 S. Memorial Drive, 9:20 a.m., June 24: catalytic converters valued at $2,000 stolen from trucks at UHAUL; case active.
- 2530 S. Memorial Drive, 8:06 a.m., June 24: $3.47 cash stolen from Family Dollar by employee; case cleared by arrest.
- 3325 S. Memorial Drive, 7:33 a.m., June 24: vehicle broken into at Phelps Chevrolet; case inactive.
- 200 block Manhattan Avenue, 8:30 a.m., June 24: cellphones valued at $700 stolen at park; case inactive.
- 500 S. Green St., 10:01 a.m., June 24: man reported being defrauded of $2,238 cash; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released case reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 853 W. Star St., Greenville, 4:07 p.m., June 24: white Chevrolet Silverado valued at $30,000 stolen from Tim Webb Electrical parking lot; case active.
Assaults
2100 block Gracewood Drive, Greenville, 7:09 p.m., June 24: woman assaulted by ex spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.