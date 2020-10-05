Detectives has strong leads but no arrests Monday in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old at a Memorial Drive motel, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The incident occurred about 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Baymont Inn, 3439 S. Memorial Drive. Officers arrived the teen suffering from a gunshot wound in the doorway of one of the rooms.
A news release issued on Monday identified the teen as On'Teds Je'Ray Harris of Greenville. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives have been reviewing camera footage and talking to potential witnesses, the department reported.
"This is still a very active and ongoing investigation," Monday's news release said. "Detectives are following up on strong leads."
A motive for the incident is still under investigation, the release said, however, it appears to have been an isolated incident.
Anyone who has information about the crime is asked to contact the police department (252) 329-4315.
CrimeStoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. Callers may remain anonymous.