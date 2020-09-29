The Greenville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Stein Mart on Friday.
The incident occurred at 10:16 a.m. at the store located at 115 Red Banks Road, department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
The suspect entered the store, demanded money and held two employees at gunpoint. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured, Hunter said.
Officers are reviewing cameras in the area, Hunter said. A detailed description of the suspect is not available.
The investigation is ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1800 block Bradford Drive, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26-4:23 a.m. Sept. 27: wallet and firearms valued at a total of $2,100 stolen; investigation is ongoing.
- 1500 block Bridle Circle, 11:07 a.m. Sept. 25: vehicle valued at $4,000 stolen, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 2000 block Cherrytree Lane, 1 p.m. Sept. 25-12:20 p.m. Sept. 27: power tools valued at $140 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 2100 block Montclair Drive, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26: saw valued at $400 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 600 block S.W. Greenville Boulevard, 7-10:23 p.m. Sept. 26: handgun valued at $650 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 300 block South Woodlawn Avenue, 10 p.m. Sept. 26-10:43 a.m. Sept. 27: $10 in cash stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9:22-11:10 a.m. Sept. 27: electronics valued at $830 stolen from Walmart; investigation ongoing.
- 710 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:10-1:34 p.m. Sept. 27: various food items valued at $28 stolen from Cracker Barrel; investigation ongoing.
- 2100 County Home Road, 1:04 p.m. Sept. 27: motor oil valued at $4 stolen from Sheetz; investigation ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:50 p.m. Sept. 27: household goods valued at $440 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 1301 W. Arlington Blvd., 12:41 a.m. Sept. 28: Miller Lite valued at $9 stolen from Circle K; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 2200 block Brookville Drive, 12:37 a.m. Sept. 25: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
- 700 block Fleming Street, 4:15 a.m. Sept. 26: man assaulted; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2300 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 10:07 p.m. Sept. 26: $140 in cash stolen; case active.
- 4500 block N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 10 a.m. Sept. 24-2:50 p.m. Sept. 25: storage unit broken into, power tools valued at $1,150 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 124 New Hope Road, Greenville, 7:45 a.m. Sept. 26: detention officer assaulted at Pitt County Detention Center; case active.
- 7000 block NC 33 East, Grimesland, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27: man assaulted by spouse with blunt object, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 3700 block Azalea Street, Greenville, 1:17 a.m. Sept. 27: woman assaulted; case cleared.