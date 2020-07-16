Greenville police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting on Wednesday that left one man seriously injured.
The incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. at 105 B Stancil Drive. Two men were at the residence when an unknown number of people entered the house and held the victims at gunpoint demanding money, according to a news release from the Greenville Police Department.
During the robbery, a 19-year-old male was shot and seriously injured. The other victim, a 22-year-old male, was assaulted by one of the suspects but not seriously injured. Both victims were transported to Vidant Medical Center.
Evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia were found at the scene. Electronics valued at $800 were stolen along with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.
Police said the case appears to be a targeted incident, and remain under investigation.
Descriptions of the suspects were not available. Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Police Department at 329-4300 or CrimeStoppers at 758-7777. CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, theft
- 600 block South Memorial Drive, 12:38 p.m. July 13: dog treats and LED lights valued at a total of $225.82 stolen from Walgreens; case inactive.
Assaults
- 3300 block East 10th Street, 12:30 p.m. July 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 200 block Verdant Drive, 11:42 p.m. July 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
- 100 block Frontgate Drive, 1:58 a.m. July 15: woman assaulted; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, theft
- 500 block Eagles Nest Road, Grimesland, noon July 11-8:25 a.m. July 14: Glock valued at $500 stolen; case active.
Assault
400 block Linda Drive, Washington, 12:30 a.m. July 14: woman assaulted; case cleared.