A Greenville man suffered severe injuries after being assaulted with a knife, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Officers responded to the incident on Saturday. The attack took place at 5:32 a.m. in the 3200 block of Summer Place.
Reports indicate that the man was assaulted by his spouse. He suffered a severe laceration.
The case is inactive.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 2-10:29 a.m. Sept. 18: money and wallet valued at a total of $51 stolen; case inactive.
- 800 block West 14th Street, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 18: bag valued at $20 stolen; case inactive.
- 650 Whitley Drive, 10:15 a.m. Sept. 18: cellphone charger valued at $15 stolen from Sheetz, later recovered; case inactive.
- 1826 E. Arlington Blvd., 10:20 a.m. Sept. 18: ribs and steaks valued at a total of $80 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:41 p.m. Sept. 18: futon valued at $200 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 2200 block University Suites Drive, 3:11 p.m. Sept. 18: ear pods valued at $30 stolen; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:31 p.m. Sept. 18: various merchandise valued at a total of $1,068 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.
- 700 block S.E. Greenville Blvd., 5 p.m. Sept. 18-6:26 p.m. Sept. 20: vehicle valued at $2,500 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3435 S. Memorial Drive, 6-9:42 a.m. Sept. 19: $550 in cash stolen from wallet at Knights Inn; case inactive.
- 100 block Pine Branches Close, 9:58 a.m. Sept. 19: $2,345 in cash stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9:12 p.m. Sept. 19: T-shirt valued at $9 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 1500 block Portertown Road, 10:10 p.m. Sept. 19: phone and cash valued at a total of $360 stolen; case inactive.
- 3000 block Golden Road, 11 p.m. Sept. 19-10:31 p.m. Sept. 20: wallet and cash valued at a total of $70 stolen; case inactive.
- 2400 block East Third Street, midnight-4:38 a.m. Sept. 20: PlayStation valued at $300 stolen; case inactive.
- 1826 E. Arlington Blvd., 8:28 a.m. Sept. 20: truck batteries valued at a total of $280 stolen from New Line Transport; investigation ongoing.
- 2830 Gateway Drive, 9:50 a.m. Sept. 20: various items valued at a total of $244 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8:24 p.m. Sept. 20: various items valued at a total of $148 stolen; case cleared by citation.
Assaults
- 200 block East 13th Street, Greenville, 1:25 a.m. Sept. 18: man assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 1300 block Dickinson Avenue, 2:53 a.m. Sept. 18: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 1300 block East 10th Street, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 18: woman assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.
- 100 block North Library Street, 1:31 p.m. Sept. 18: woman assaulted by friend; case inactive.
- 3800 block East Vancroft Circle, 4:43-6:44 p.m. Sept. 18: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 400 block West Roundtree Drive, 9:35 p.m. Sept. 18: man assaulted with knife or cutting instrument; case cleared by arrest.
- 1800 block S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10:46 a.m. Sept. 19: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 300 block East Dudley Street, 6:53 p.m. Sept. 19: man assaulted by friend; case cleared by arrest.
- 500 block Davenport Street, 12:25 a.m. Sept. 20: man assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 300 block Darden Drive, 4:13 p.m. Sept. 20: woman assaulted by friend; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1500 block Rock Road, Grifton, 5 p.m. Sept. 17-11:16 a.m. Sept. 20: church van broken into, rear passenger windshield sustained $200 in damages; case active.
- 7300 block Stokestown St. Johns Road, Grifton, 5 p.m. Sept. 17-4:23 p.m. Sept. 20: stereo valued at a total of $1,700 stolen; case active.
- 300 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, 4 p.m. Sept. 18-10 p.m. Sept. 19: handgun valued at $300 stolen; case active.
- 3100 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 1:01 p.m. Sept. 5-1:02 p.m. Sept. 19: utility trailer valued at $800 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1600 block Lennie Lane, Greenville, 3:50 p.m. Sept. 19: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared.
- 1900 block Longleaf Lane, Greenville, 9:05 p.m. Sept. 19: driver intentionally tried to hit two juveniles standing beside the road; case active.
- 600 block Mac Cove, Grimseland, 1:35 a.m. Sept. 18: woman assaulted by spouse; case cleared.
- 3300 block Country Wood Lane, Greenville, 11:54 p.m. Sept. 18: woman assaulted by friend; case active.
- 2100 block Old River Road, Greenville, 2:35 p.m. Sept. 19: woman assaulted by spouse with deadly weapon; case active.