A bulletproof vest missing from a police vehicle is being investigated by Greenville Police Department.
The department said that an officer dropped his vehicle off at the Greenville Public Works Building at 1500 Beatty St. for repairs on Monday night. An incident report said that at 10:04 p.m. the vest was reported missing.
The department said that the officer went to retrieve the vest from the trunk and it was not there. The incident report listed the City of Greenville as the victim.
The report said the vehicle was unsecured at that time and that the vest was last known to be secure on June 3.
Two Protech Armor Plates valued at $500 each were missing, as was a police plate carrier valued at $230.
The case remains under investigation. The department clarified it is investigating the possibility that the vest was misplaced.
Officials also said that in the event the vest was taken, it was not necessarily stolen while in the lot of the public works building.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2200 block Evans Street, 8:06 a.m., July 19: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Handgun valued at $425 stolen; case active.
- 3100 block Sherwin Drive, 4:14 p.m., July 19: break-in attempt at residence. Window screen damaged; case active.
- 1900 block Norcott Circle, 6:03 a.m., July 19: attempted break-in at residence; case active.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 5 a.m., July 20: City of Greenville vehicle broken into in parking lot. $4 cash stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1500 block Summer Winds Drive, 7:35 p.m., July 19: man attacked with knife by acquaintance. Minor injuries; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1700 block Black Jack Simpson Road, Greenville, 10:38 a.m., July 19: vehicle broken into at residence; handgun valued at $550 stolen; case active.
- 3700 block Alvin Road, Grimesland, 11:21 a.m., July 19: vehicle tampered with at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 1300 block Billy Loop, Greenville, 11:46 a.m., July 19: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Damage to vehicle valued at $500; case active.
- 2900 block Elks Road, Greenville, 12:32 p.m., July 19: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1500 block David Drive, Greenville, 10:11 p.m., July 19: man threatened by acquaintance at residence; case active.