The Greenville Police Department on Sunday responded to a report of a woman being threatened by a neighbor with a handgun.
The incident took place at 9:29 p.m. in the 3300 block Evans Street, according to a police department report.
A scale, grinder and three pipes were seized during the incident, the report stated, and 4.7 grams of a green, leafy substance also were seized.
The case was cleared by citation.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3800 block St. Augustine Drive, 5:07-6:14 a.m. May 11: attempted vehicle break-in; case ongoing.
- 200 block North Sylvan Drive, 2:06 p.m. May 11: signpost stolen; case inactive.
200 block West Arlington Boulevard, 9 a.m.-3:21 p.m. May 11: vehicle broken into, cash and purse or wallet valued at a total of $60 stolen; case inactive.
Assault
- 3600 block East 10th Street, 7:42 a.m. May 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-in, theft
- 4700 block Stokestown St. Johns Road, Ayden, 7-9:02 a.m. May 11: roommate stole cash, exercise bike, shoes, radio and Kool Seal valued at a total of $490 before leaving residence; case active.
Assault
2500 block Plumosa Drive, Grimesland, 11:53 p.m. May 11: man assaulted by spouse; case cleared by arrest.