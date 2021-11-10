A 22-year-old Goldsboro man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a 10th Street apartment complex, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Officers found Lemonte Anderson in a parked car after responding to The Davis Apartments at 3615 E. 10th St. about 8 a.m., a news release said. Anderson died of apparent gunshot wounds, the release said.
It appears to have been a targeted incident, the release said, although no arrest or suspect information was reported. Detectives with the major crimes unit are continuing to follow up on leads, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call GPD (252) 329-4277 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.
The killing is the second at the apartment complex, located just east of Port Terminal road, in just over a year.
Tiyon Markivus Williams, 20, was shot in the doorway of Apt. 712 at the complex about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2020. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center in a private vehicle and died at the hospital.
Justin Kevondre Breland, 20, was inside the apartment and charged with possession of firearm by felon, probation violation and drug charges in connection to the case, police said at the time.
He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on Sept. 24 under a $300,000 bond. No one has been charged with murder in the shooting.
A man was charged in January with stealing a nameplate from Williams gravesite and posting it on social media. The man also vandalized the site by stomping holes into the dirt, warrants stated.