The Greenville Police Department responded to a larceny on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at 3:08 p.m. in 3200 block of Moseley Drive. A MacBook valued at $1,400 was stolen.
The investigation is ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3140 Evans St., 3:36 p.m. Oct. 27: headphones valued at $200 stolen from Best Buy, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
3500 Galleria Drive, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 27: sweatshirts valued at $500 stolen from Dicks Sporting Goods; investigation ongoing.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 2:11 a.m. Oct. 28: cigarettes valued at $376 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 600 block East Arlington Boulevard, 2:31 p.m. Oct. 26: man assaulted, suffered minor injury; case cleared.
100 block Toby Circle, 3:54 p.m. Oct. 27: woman assaulted; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 5500 block Promise Drive, Washington, 7:15 p.m. Oct. 27: woman assaulted by known person; case active.
- 2100 block Stokes Road, Greenville, 2 p.m. Oct. 27: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 1600 block Mandy Drive, Greenville, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27: woman assaulted by known person; case active.