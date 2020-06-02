Greenville Police Department responded to report on Saturday that after a vehicle and cellphone valued at a total of $22,700 were stolen.
The incident occurred between 1 p.m. and 10:12 p.m. in the 800 block South Memorial Drive.
The case is inactive.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports on Monday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1300 block East 14th Street, 7-8:57 a.m. May 29: mountain bike valued at $100 stolen from residence; case cleared.
- 100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 8 a.m.-4:48 p.m. May 29: cloth press machine, vinyl, canvases valued at a total of $459 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:17 p.m. May 29: clothing items valued at a total of $51.34 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 2422 Stantonsburg Road, 3:25 p.m. May 29: meat valued at a total of $350 stolen from CPW’s; case ongoing.
- 1826 E. Arlington Blvd., 6:10 p.m. May 29: items valued at $98.09 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:35 p.m. May 29: iPhone 11 valued at $750 stolen from Greenville Mall; case ongoing.
2200 block University Suites Drive, 10 p.m. May 29-9:19 a.m. May 30: sunglasses and bag valued at a total of $206 stolen; case ongoing.
- 671 S. Memorial Drive, 5:25 p.m. May 30: soap valued at a total of $15.78 stolen from Walgreens; case on
- going.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:15 p.m. May 30: clothing and wallet valued at a total of $53.86 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 100 block Avery Street, 2:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. May 31: vehicle valued at $10,000 stolen; case ongoing.
- 1000 Charles Blvd., 8:12 p.m. May 31: malt beverages and grocery items valued at $200 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
Assaults
- 1200 block Clark Street, 1:05 p.m. May 29: woman assauled; case inactive.
- 3700 block South Memorial Drive, 1:12 p.m. May 29: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 4:08 p.m. May 29: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 100 block Concord Drive, 5:30-8:54 p.m. May 29: woman assaulted; case ongoing.
- 900 block Spring Forest Road, 3:58 a.m. May 30: woman assaulted by spouse; case cleared by arrest.
- 400 block West Roundtree Drive, 4:08 a.m. May 30: woman assaulted with knife or cutting instrument; case ongoing.
- 1900 block Kennedy Circle, 2:16 p.m. May 30: woman assaulted, iPhone valued at $500 stolen; case inactive.
- 1300 block East 14th Street, 7:20 p.m. May 30: man assaulted by friend; case inactive.
- 3200 block Summer Place, 1:20 a.m. May 31: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 12:48 p.m. May 31: man assaulted by acquaintance at Walmart; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports on Monday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3500 block Black Jack Simpson Road, Greenville, 10 a.m.-7:43 p.m. May 30: PlayStation valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
- 5700 block Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, 6:50 p.m. May 29: medication valued at $100 stolen; case active.
- 6634 Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 11 p.m. May 26-3:31 p.m. May 29: trailers valued at $500 stolen from Travel Store; case active.
- 1200 block Rouse Road, Greenville, 10:45 a.m. May 29: package containing tools valued at $200 stolen from porch; case active.
- 200 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, 12:14-12:42 a.m. May 31: vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen, later recovered; case closed, leads exhausted.
Assaults
- 9600 block NC 43 South, Vanceboro, 7:15 p.m. May 31: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared.
- 400 block Pam Drive, 2:56 p.m. May 31: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared.
- 2500 block Black Jack Simpson Road, Greenville, 10:35 p.m. May 30: woman assaulted by ex-spouse; case cleared.