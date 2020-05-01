The Greenville Police Department on Thursday reported it is investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy as a homicide.
Isiah Gillis was hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center with a serious head injury on April 23, the department reported in a news release issued on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the hospital after the Pitt County Department of Social Services reported a potential case of child abuse. Gillis later died as a result of the injury, although the department did not say on what day.
The Pitt County Medical Examiners Office subsequently ruled the death as homicide, the news release said.
A case report on the death was not available on Thursday. The department would not provide details about when or where the injury occurred or information about his parents.
The release said the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports this week with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 800 block Thomas Langston Road, 12:30-8:55 p.m. April 28: purse valued at $900, cellphone valued at $300 and $40 cash stolen from vehicle; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block David Drive, 3 p.m. April 26-2:05 p.m. April 27: $600 cash stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 4600 block Dickinson Avenue, 6:14 p.m. April 28: catalytic converter valued at $900 stolen; case ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:21 p.m. April 27: T-shirt valued at $7.88 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 1100 block Drexel Lane, 8:20 p.m. April 28-9:47 a.m. April 29: cash, gold chain and security duty belt valued at $760 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 600 block Daventry Drive, 8-9:49 a.m. April 29: purse, handbag or wallet valued at $20 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
Shots fired
- 500 block Roosevelt Avenue, 8:50 p.m. April 27: firearm discharged within city limits; case ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports this week with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 1900 block Buck Lane, Greenville, 5-7:01 p.m. April 28: bicycle valued at $100 stolen from residence; case cleared.
- 500 block Ethel Lane, Greenville, 7:31 p.m. April 29: teens broke into house damaging window valued at $115; case cleared.
Assaults
- 5400 block Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, 10:12 p.m. April 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend/ girlfriend at residence; case cleared.
- 2600 block Cobb Dail Road, Farmville, 1:44 a.m. April 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend at residence.
Shots fired
400 block Barrus Construction Road, Greenville, 5:02 p.m. April 29: deputies responded to reports of shots fired; case active.