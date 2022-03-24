Greenville Police are investigating the theft of a computer from a Sixth Street church that reports indicate was taken by an employee.
An incident report from the department said that some time between Jan. 16 and the morning of March 14, a Dell Vostro 7500 laptop valued at $1,100 was taken from St. James Methodist Church. A report was made on March 22 at 9:56 a.m.
The report lists the case as a larceny by employee and further lists keys to the church valued at $50 were stolen as well.
An inquiry as to the identity of the employee was not returned Wednesday. The case is under further investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2300 block East Third Street, noon-2 p.m. March 19: purse valued at $120 containing $20 in cash, bank card, identity documents stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 3840 E. 10th St., 11:46 a.m. March 14-8:01 p.m. March 22: air conditioning unit valued at $359 stolen from Lowe’s; case inactive.
- 500 South Greene Street, noon March 19-midnight. March 21: financial card theft reported. Fraud in the amount of $1,165.97 recorded; case inactive.
- 100 block South Rotary Avenue, 2:03-4:30 a.m. March 22: blue 2013 Honda Accord valued at $19,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3900 block West Vancroft Circle, 6:40 a.m.-12:25 p.m. March 22: jewelry valued at $850, dining room set valued at $100 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 300 block Raleigh Avenue, 7:40-7:46 p.m. March 22: dog crate valued at $70 stolen from residence; case inactive.
Assaults
- 1520 Charles Blvd., 5:40 a.m. March 22: woman assaulted by girlfriend in The Bower Apartments parking lot; case inactive.
- 909 Moye Blvd. 4 p.m. March 20- 1:38 p.m. March 21: woman kidnapped by boyfriend, threatened with gun, near Holiday Inn Express; case active.
- 100 block Lancaster Drive, 4:19 a.m. March 22: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 1400 block Spruce Street, 9 p.m. March 22: man held at gunpoint at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 5300 block N.C. 33 East, Greenville, noon-4:40 p.m. March 21: break-in at residence; case active.
- 5300 block Gum Swamp Road, Ayden, 8:29 p.m. March 21: cellphone stolen from residence; case cleared.
- 111 E. Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 12 p.m. March 21- 3 a.m. March 22: watch valued at $150 stolen at Kash N’ Karry; case active.
Assaults
- 3800 block Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville, 2:20 p.m. March 22: woman assaulted by grandchild with blunt object. Apparent broken bones; case active.
- 600 block Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, 10:46 p.m. March 22: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
- 4100 block Norris Store Road, Ayden, 10 p.m. March 21- 2:07 a.m. March 23: woman strangled by common-law spouse at residence. Minor injuries sustained; case active.