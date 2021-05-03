The Greenville Police Department is investigating a possible arson near a Greenville hotel.
According to an incident report, the blaze was reported at 2:37 p.m. on Sunday in a field next to the InTown Suites at 2111 W. Arlington Blvd. Greenville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to that area at 2:23 p.m.
The incident was listed as a possible arson because it had two points of origin, according to Fire Marshall Bryant Beddard. Police said it is not clear what started the fire.
Officers are reviewing footage from security cameras in the area, the department said. The fire remains under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department, in other cases, listed the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2000 block Eastgate Drive, 10:23 a.m., April 30: catalytic converter valued at $1,500 stolen from truck in parking lot; case inactive.
- 123 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 8:17 a.m., April 30: vehicle broken into at Precision Tune Auto Care. Shoes valued at $700 stolen; case active.
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 10:57 a.m., April 30: burglary at residence; case active.
- 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 10:28 a.m., April 30: television stolen from residence; case active.
- 100 block South Baywood Lane, 1:21 p.m., May 1: break-in at residence; case active.
- 1300 block East 10th Street, 1:12 p.m. May 1: break-in at residence. Shoes valued at $105, watch valued at $150 stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block Lakeview Trail, 2:50 p.m., April 30: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Tools valued at $950 stolen; case active.
- 3300 block East 10th Street, 4:59 p.m. May 1: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Class ring valued at $1,300, clothing valued at $260, bag valued at $50, passport and other identification stolen; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:48 p.m., May 1: swimwear valued at $95.89 stolen at Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:02 p.m., May 1: garden items valued at $142.88 stolen via tag switching at Walmart. Items recovered; case closed by citation.
- 2900 block Cedar Creek Road, 5:57 p.m., May 1: break-in at residence. $20 cash, electronics valued at $350 stolen. Damage to door valued at $200; case active.
- 3100 block Cypress View Drive, 3:20 a.m., May 2: break-in at residence. Rings valued at $2,200, television valued at $200 stolen; case active.
- 1800 E. Fire Tower Road, 1:43 p.m., May 2: cellphone valued at $900 stolen at Lidl; case active.
Assaults
- 2100 block Sanibelle Lane, 3:59 p.m., April 30: man assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
- 3000 block Caldwell Court, 4:28 p.m., April 30: woman assaulted by neighbor in street; case active.
- 2828 S. Memorial Drive, 9:21 p.m. April 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Camelot Inn; case active.
- 4400 block Bostic Drive, 9:40 a.m., May 1: woman assaulted by known people at residence; case inactive.
- 1314 E. 10th Street, 2:20 p.m., May 1: simple affray reported at Cars on Ten; case inactive.
- 300 block East Dudley Street/Washington Street, 5:43 a.m., May 2: man assaulted with unknown weapon in street by unknown person. Serious injury reported; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2100 block Scotsdale Court, Winterville, 8:05 a.m., May 1: break-in at residence. Jewelry, safe valued at $2,600 stolen; case active.
- 1900 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 10:47 a.m., May 1: handgun valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1700 block Brown Place Drive, Greenville, 11:05 a.m., May 1: vehicle tampered with at residence; case active.
- 300 block Abbott Farm Road, Ayden, 10:13 a.m., May 1: woman walking covered in blood with children found breaking into abandoned home. Suspect reported to be high on methamphetamine and transported to Vidant Medical Center; case active.
- 1000 block Riverbend Road, Greenville, 2:54 p.m., May 1: bicycles valued at $230 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2600 block Jolyn Court, Winterville, 3:15 p.m., May 1: storage shed broken into at residence; case active.
- 5900 block Acorn Road, Grifton, 3:04 a.m., May 2: cellphone valued at $100 stolen from residence by acquaintance; case active.
- 143 Faith Baptist Lane, Ayden, 6:45 p.m., May 2: break-in at Stor-All Mini Storage. Lawn mower valued at $3,500 stolen; case active.
- 3134 N.C. Highway 121, Farmville, 9:04 p.m., May 2: man reported being robbed by individual with a gun at Hustle Mart; case active.
Assaults
- 1300 block Ellison Court, Greenville, 7:23 p.m., April 30: man threatened at residence by unknown person; case active.
- 500 block Circle Drive, Greenville, 8:59 p.m., April 30: man threatened at residence by unknown person. Witnesses present; case active.
- 3300 block Mills Road, Greenville, 11:14 p.m., April 30: woman assaulted via strangulation by boyfriend. Cocaine found at scene; case active.
- 3000 block Lucas Street, Greenville, 9:00 p.m., May 1: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.