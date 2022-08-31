Crime Blotter
Rick Theis

Police reported a 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the area of Vance Street on Tuesday, the third homicide in the Greenville area in a week.

Christopher Bullock died after Greenville Police Department officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of Vance Street about 9:30 p.m., a department news release said.


