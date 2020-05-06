The Greenville Police Department responded on Monday to an assault with a deadly weapon and theft at the Lowe’s store located at 800 Thomas Langston Road.
The incident occurred at 12:06 p.m. A woman was assaulted with a knife or cutting instrument at the store and a lawnmower, fan and weed eater valued at a total of $747.96 were stolen. The items were later recovered.
The case was cleared by arrest.
GREENVILLE
The police department last week issued reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Avon Lane, 5 p.m. May 3-12:57 p.m. May 4: bike valued at $500 stolen from residence; case ongoing.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 5 p.m. May 4: groceries valued at $14.82 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 2500 block South Memorial Drive, 6 p.m. May 4: purse, handbag or wallet valued at $10 stolen; case inactive.
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 1 a.m. May 5: two cellphones and cash valued at a total of $2,700 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 1200 block Drexel Lane, 5:30 p.m. April 30-9:03 a.m. May 1: attempted vehicle break-in, nothing stolen; case inactive.
- 1301 W. Arlington Blvd., 6:55-8:25 p.m. April 30: cellphone valued at $180 stolen from Kangaroo Express; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:31 p.m. May 1: clothing valued at $59.36 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 10 a.m. May 2: clothing and an air conditioner valued at $948.41 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 12:44 p.m. May 2: baby clothes valued at $150 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 1200 block E. Fire Tower Road, 2:19-6:23 p.m. May 2: nail polish, night gown and skin care products valued at a total of $74 stolen from residence; case ongoing.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 3:21 p.m. May 2: children’s clothes, accessories and candy valued at $68.94 recovered from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 100 block Chadwick Lane, 3:35 p.m. May 2-8:36 a.m. May 3: vehicle broken into, tablet and GPS valued at $500 stolen; case ongoing.
- 800 block McLawhorn Drive, 7:33-8:58 p.m. May 2: attempted vehicle break-in; case ongoing.
- 100 block Burrington Road, 10:30 p.m. May 2: purse, identity documents, debit and credit cards and $10 stolen from vehicle; purse, debit card and $5 recovered; case ongoing.
- 200 block Country Club Drive, midnight-8:32 a.m. May 3: wallet and cash valued at a total of $160 stolen from vehicle; case ongoing.
- 1500 block Bridle Circle, midnight-5:16 p.m. May 3: medication valued at $10 stolen from vehicle; case ongoing.
Assaults
- 400 block Tyson Street, 10:55 p.m. May 3: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 500 block Pitt-Greene Connector, 8:45 p.m. May 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case exceptionally cleared.
- 100 block Ford Street, 3:03 a.m. May 5: man assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.
- 3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 3:12 a.m. May 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, Winterville, 6-6:53 p.m. May 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend/ girlfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 2828 S. Memorial Drive, 4:26 p.m. May 2: man assaulted by acquaintance at Camelot Inn; case inactive.
- 4200 block Rocket Road, 1:03 a.m. May 3: man assaulted by sibling at residence; case inactive.
- 1500 block Bridle Circle, 8:30 a.m.-2:47 p.m. May 3: woman assaulted by acquaintance, house keys stolen; case ongoing.
- 400 block Tyson Street, 10:55 p.m. May 3: woman assaulted; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriffs Office released reports last week with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 1400 block Rams Horn Road, Greenville, 4-8 a.m. May 4: vehicle tampered with; case active.
- 500 block Bronty Road, Greenville, 5:22 p.m. May 4: vehicle broken into; case active.
- 400 block Britannia Drive, Greenville, 2:30 p.m. May 3-6:09 p.m. May 4: vehicle broken into; case cleared by arrest.
- 4900 block Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, 12:01 a.m Dec. 1 2019-1:32 p.m. May 1: stepladder valued at $70 stolen from residence; case active.
- 7330 NC 33 E., Grimesland, 5:57 a.m. May 2: diesel fuel valued at $68.76 stolen from Tommy’s Grill; case cleared.
Assaults
- 6800 block West Wilson Street, Fountain, 10:42 p.m. May 4: simple affray and dispute; case active.
- 4500 block NC 102 East, Ayden, 12:01 a.m. May 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case active.
- 3900 block Lloyd Corey Road, Robersonville, 8:20 p.m. May 2: man assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 7300 block Stokestown St. Johns Road, Grifton, 2 p.m. May 3: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
- 5100 block US 13, Greenville, 7:45 p.m. May 3: woman assaulted; case unfounded.