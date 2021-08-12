A 22-year-old man has been arrested on charges of assaulting a Greenville police officer at a downtown bar.
The department said that officers responded to 5th Street Distillery at 122 E. Fifth St. about 2 a.m. on Thursday. The man, Gregory Varner, had been removed from the premises and asked to leave by staff.
When officers arrived, they also asked Varner to leave but instead he attempted to re-enter the business, the department Officers stopped Varner from re-entering, at which point he shoved an officer.
Upon being placed under arrest, Varner struck the officer in the chest, reports stated. No injuries were reported.
Varner was charged with intoxicated and disruptive, resisting a public officer and assault on a government official or employee.
He was released on a $5,000 secured bond on Thursday morning.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases issue reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
500 block South Square Drive, 10:36 a.m., Aug. 11: vehicle broken into at residence. Bags valued at $240, food stamps valued at $285.45 and $100 in cash stolen; case inactive.
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 3:33 a.m., Aug. 11: identity theft reported at residence; case closed by a
- rrest.
- 814 S. Memorial Drive, 4:57 p.m., Aug. 11: shoplifting of craft items valued at $42.80 from Dollar Tree; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
1300 block Myrtle Street, 8:03 a.m., Aug. 11: woman assaulted by known person at residence; c
- ase closed by arrest.
- 2700 block Bluff View Drive, 12:06 a.m., Aug. 12: man assaulted by known person in road; case active.
- 700 block Patton Circle, 12:57 a.m., Aug. 12: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 400 block Briley Road, Greenville, 11:19 a.m., Aug. 11: man defrauded of $316,000; case active.
- 400 block Gina Lane, Washington, 3:56 p.m., Aug. 11: break-in at residence; case active.
- 3900 block Charles Boulevard, Greenville, 5:38 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., Aug. 11: identity theft reported; $69 in cash reported stolen in first incident, $470 reported stolen in second call; case active.
Assaults
- 517 Barrus Construction Road, Greenville, 3:01 p.m., Aug. 11: employee at Country Fare Store threatened at work; case cleared.
- 203 Government Circle, Greenville, 12 a.m., Aug. 11: woman threatened by known person at Pitt County Public Health Building; case active.