The Greenville Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man found on 14th Street early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a shotpotter alert on Broad Street at 3:58 a.m. Upon responding, they located a 28-year-old victim at the 700 block of West 14th Street who was in poor condition. An incident report said that the man was suffering from a a possible internal injury.
The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries but is expected to survive, the department said.
According to the incident report the man lived near the location where he was found shot. Multiple shots are believed to have been fired, as a vehicle’s windows were shot out and it sustained damage estimated at $1,000.
No arrests were reported and the case is active. The department asks that anyone with information contact Greenville-Pitt County Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2100 block Flagstone Court, 7:30 a.m., Aug. 25: break in at residence. Electronics valued at $300 stolen. Door lock valued at $40 broken; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3 p.m., Aug. 25: counterfeit $100 bill used at Walmart; case active.
- 2900 block Cedar Creek Road, 10:30 p.m., Aug. 25: break in at residence; damage to door frame valued at $300; case active.
- 4300 block Bostic Drive, 1 p.m., Aug. 23: over the counter drugs valued at $69 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3050 Evans St., 2:58 a.m., Aug. 24: Chili’s Bar and Grill forcibly entered; $8,800 cash stolen; case active.
- 1200 block Red Banks Road, 2:49 p.m., Aug. 24: break in at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2630 N.C. 903 N., Greenville, 3:23 p.m., Aug. 25: food, beverages valued at $8.76 stolen from Country Mart; case active.
- 900 block Brompton Lane, Greenville, 9 a.m., Aug. 25: mortgage check stolen and altered, cashed by unknown person; $1,100 stolen; case active.
- 500 block Pam Drive, Greenville, 10:18 a.m., Aug. 24: attempted break in at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 700 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, 12:16 a.m., Aug. 25: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.
- 1700 block Oak Pointe Drive, Greenville, 9:34 p.m., Aug. 25: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 1700 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, 9:48 p.m., Aug. 25: man threatened by known person at residence; case actve.
- 2800 block Hines Road, Winterville, 11:47 p.m., Aug. 24: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case cleared.
