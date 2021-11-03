WILAON — Wilson police need help finding a Greenville man accused of using a handgun to steal marijuana.
Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery on the 4000 block of Ward Boulevard at 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 28, Wilson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Eric Kearney said in a news release.
Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Ja’Shon Michael Collins of Chapel Hill.
“The victim had agreed to purchase marijuana from another person that he knew,” Kearney said in the release. “Once the digital transaction of money occurred, the suspect displayed a handgun and kept the marijuana.”
Officers presented evidence to a magistrate, who issued an arrest warrant charging 29-year-old Devon Jermine Duncan of Greenville with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Kearney said police are searching for Duncan to serve the warrant.
Anyone with information on the case or knowledge of Duncan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 399-2323 or CrimeStoppers at 243-2255.