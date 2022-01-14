Greenville police are requesting the public’s assistance locating the suspect in a December shooting that injured a woman at the Wendy’s drive-through.
Freedom Chapel Morris, 18, of Winterville, has warrants for his arrest for one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill.
On Dec. 10 Morris and a fellow employee of the Wendy’s on 1825 E. Arlington Blvd. got into an altercation in the drive-through of the business, which resulted in Morris shooting a gun in the direction of the other employee. The other employee was not injured.
A woman sitting in the drive-through at the time of the incident left the area and later realized she was struck in the leg by a stray bullet and reported it to police. Her injury was not life-threatening.
Morris is no longer employed by Wendy’s, police reported.
Morris should be considered armed and dangerous a release said. Anyone who locates him should contact Major Crimes Detective Walker at 329-4186 or CrimeStoppers at 758-7777 to leave a tip.