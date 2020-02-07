The Greenville Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in a robbery at a drug store and an attempted robbery at a convenience store.
The department is circulating an image captured by a surveillance camera at one of the incidents and asking for the public’s help to put a name with the face.
The suspect on Jan. 31 reached over the counter at Walgreens, 671 S. Memorial Drive, and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash.
He is believed to be the same person who attempted a similar robbery on Feb. 1 at Circle K, 2195 S. Evans St. The suspect displayed no weapon in either case.
He is described as a thin, black male, between the ages of 18-25, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was described as having facial tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Peterson 329-3404 or CrimeStoppers 752-7777. CrimeStoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.