The Greenville Police Department says that all six people shot in a gunfight late Sunday were active participants in the melee that killed one of them.

The incident occurred just before midnight in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of West Sixth Street and involved people from 64 to 15. No charges had been filed as of noon Tuesday.


