mall shooting

Greenville police investigators interviewed witnesses to a Friday night shooting at the Greenville Mall that left two men injured.

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

A man shot at Greenville Mall on Black Friday told police that the shooting occurred after he got into a fight with the man who fired the weapon that injured him and another man. 

The Greenville Police Department reported Saturday released the identities of the two men who were injured in the incident outside the American Eagle Store about 6:30 p.m. on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. No arrest has been reported but police said they have strong leads.


