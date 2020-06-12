The Greenville Police Department responded to a report of a kidnapping and assault at a home on Westover Drive, according to a case reported issued Thursday.
The incident occurred about 5:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of Westover Drive.
A woman reported her boyfriend implied he had a handgun and threatened her.
No arrest was reported and the case was listed as inactive.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4600 E. 10th St., 7:27 p.m. June 10: miscellaneous food and clothing items valued at $169.40 stolen, later recovered; case cleared by citation.
- 1100 block West Third Street, 11 p.m. June 10: door valued at $200 broken; case inactive.
Assaults
- 3000 block Clubway Drive, 2:32 p.m. June 9: woman assaulted by neighbor; case cleared.
- 2200 block Bellamy Circle, 4:30-5:32 a.m. June 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 300 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 5:57 a.m. June 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports Thursday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 7200 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 12:48 p.m. June 10: building materials valued at $600 stolen; case active.
- 3300 block Shaman Court, Winterville, midnight May 26-1:39 p.m. June 8: boots valued at $200 stolen; case active.