The Greenville Police Department responded to a break-in on Monday that included damage to multiple items.
The incident occurred at 2:47 p.m. in the 2000 block of Charterhouse Lane, Winterville. A T-shirt valued at $20 was reported stolen and damages were reported to a vehicle valued at $15,000 and makeup valued at $25.
The case is inactive.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2200 block Locksley Woods Drive, 4:20-4:58 p.m. May 25: scooter valued at $35 stolen from residence; case ongoing.
- 600 block Cheltenham Drive, 10:40 p.m. May 25-7:36 p.m. May 26: women’s mountain bike valued at $350 stolen from residence; case ongoing.
- 3900 block Ramsey Drive, 12:30 a.m.-6:30 a.m. May 26: GPS valued at $50 stolen, later recovered; case ongoing.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 5:30 p.m. May 26: household goods valued at a total of $25.68 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case inactive.
- 2800 block Cypress View Drive, midnight-1:32 p.m. May 22: wallet, credit/ debit cards, identity cards and cash valued at a total of $40 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
Assaults
- 3100 block Boardwalk Lane, 1:55 a.m. May 26: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 3400 block South Memorial Drive, 6:10 p.m. man assaulted by stranger at Academy Sports and Outdoors; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1200 block Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Greenville, 7:58 a.m. May 26: trailer grill valued at $900 stolen; case active.
- 3800 block Beargrass Road, Greenville, midnight May 8-11:46 a.m. May 22: trailers valued at $5,000 stolen; case active.
- 2300 block Decorah Court, Greenville, 8:36 p.m. May 24: residence broken into to terrorize, picture frames and microwave valued at a total of $85 damaged; case active.
1900 block Bell Arthur Crossing Drive, Greenville, 11 p.m. May 24-10:59 a.m. May 25: vehicle broken into, wallet valued at $10 stolen; case active.
- 3000 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 9 p.m. May 24-12:08 p.m. May 25: vehicle broken into, change valued at $5 stolen; case active.
- 3000 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 1 a.m.-12:36 p.m. May 25: vehicle broken into, change valued at $5 stolen; case active.
- 1600 block English Colony Place, Washington, midnight-1:29 p.m. May 25: vehicle broken into, purse and petroleum products valued at a total of $110 stolen; case active.
- 3100 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 3:52 p.m. May 25 p.m.: vehicle broken into, money and vehicle parts accessories valued at a total of $310 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 400 block Moore Street, Simpson, 12:27 a.m. May 27: woman assaulted; case clear.
- 500 block Briley Road, Greenville, 4:22 a.m. May 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 2900 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 5:40 a.m. May 23: man assaulted with blunt object by acquaintance; case active.
- 1500 block Van Ness Avenue, Greenville, 1:14 p.m. May 23: woman assaulted with blunt object and personal weapons by neighbor, vehicle damaged costing $200; case active.
- 1900 block Pollard Road, Farmville, noon May 10-5:37 p.m. May 23: man assaulted by ex-spouse; case active.
- 1000 block Pine Drive, Winterville, 8:10 p.m. May 23: man assaulted by friend; case clear.
- 500 block Weston Road, Grimesland, 6:10 a.m. May 24: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case clear.
- 2900 block NC 903 N, Stokes, 8 p.m.-9:06 p.m. May 24: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cba.
- 2000 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 10:25 a.m. May 25: man assaulted by spouse with intent to inflict serious injury; case active.
- 3600 block John Dawson Circle, Ayden, 12:40 p.m. May 25: woman assaulted by stranger; case active.
- 3700 block Hog Market Road, Farmville, 12:50-1:04 p.m. May 25: woman assaulted by acquaintance; case clear.
- 100 block Mildred Drive, Ayden, 7:20 p.m. May 25: woman assaulted by sibling; case clear.