The Greenville Police Department is asking members of the public to help identify a vehicle officers believe was used in a break in and theft earlier this month at East Carolina Dodge Chrysler.
Someone cut a lock and entered a storage area at the dealership at 3401 S. Memorial Drive early on Aug. 7, a department case report said. Four tires and rims were stolen from a 2020 Dodge Ram. The property was valued at $4,000; damage to fencing was estimated at $400.
The suspect was seen leaving the area in a gray or silver Cadillac. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Smith at 329-4318 or CrimeStoppers at 758-7777. CrimeStoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports Monday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3900 block Dunhagan Road, 2:30 p.m.-5:54 p.m. Aug. 14: backpack leaf blower valued at $589 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:55 p.m. Aug. 14: merchandise valued at $30 stolen from Walmart; cleared by citation.
- 1800 block Rosemont Drive, midnight-10:52 a.m. Aug. 15: mountain bike valued at $200 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 4500 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, 1:47 p.m. Aug. 15: tackle box valued at $30 stolen from Agri Supply; cleared by arrest.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:40 p.m. Aug. 15: 20 pairs of jeans stolen from American Eagle; case inactive.
- 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-3:39 p.m. Aug. 16: larceny by employee reported at Hilton; wallet valued at $25 stolen; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 500 block East Fourth Street, 1:48 a.m. Aug. 15: man assaulted; investigation ongoing.
- 2100 block East Third Street, 7:46 a.m. Aug. 15: man assaulted by known person; cleared by arrest.
- 3800 block South Memorial Drive, 1:54 p.m. Aug. 15: man assaulted; cleared by arrest.
- 800 block West Arlington Boulevard, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15: man assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.
- 2111 W. Arlington Blvd., 10 p.m. Aug. 15: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend at InTown Suites; case inactive.
- 500 block Vance Street, 10 p.m. Aug. 15: woman assaulted by friend; case inactive.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 10:35 p.m. Aug. 15: handgun pointed at woman; case inactive.
- 2200 block Brookville Drive, 11:20 p.m. Aug. 15: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
- 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 1:46 a.m. Aug. 16: woman assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
- 400 block Beasley Drive, 2:35 a.m. Aug. 16: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 4400 block Bostic Drive, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 16: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports Monday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1200 block Gum Swamp Church Road, 6 a.m. Aug. 13-10:48 p.m. Aug. 14: handgun, two laptops and a desktop valued at a $3,950 stolen; case active.
- 400 block Huntingridge Road, 4:30-8:28 p.m. Aug. 14: vehicle valued at $35,000 stolen, later recovered; case active.
- 2300 block Decorah Court, 5:40 p.m. Aug. 13: computer valued at $1,200 stolen; case active.
- 300 block Abbott Farm Road, Ayden, 2:47 p.m. Aug. 13: JROTC uniform cords valued at $50 stolen; case cleared.
- 3300 block Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville, 9 p.m. Aug. 10-9:34 p.m. Aug. 16: vehicle tags valued at $1 stolen, later recovered; case active.
- 1600 block Sticks Road, Washington, 8 a.m.-4:22 p.m. Aug. 16: firearm valued at $350 stolen; case active.
- 2600 block Ivy Road, 3 p.m. Aug. 2-12:48 p.m. Aug. 16: license plate valued at $20 stolen; case inactive.
- 1500 block Charter Drive, noon Aug. 16: WiFi box valued at $50 stolen; case active.
- 300 block East Littlefield Road, Ayden, noon Aug. 15-10:49 a.m. Aug. 16: refrigerator valued at $600 stolen; case cleared.
- 1200 block Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, 6 a.m. Aug. 13-10:48 p.m. Aug. 14: handgun, two laptops and a desktop valued at a total of $3,950 stolen; case active.
Assaults
1600 block Van Ness Avenue, 12:31 a.m. Aug. 15: woman suffers broken bones in assault by known person; investigation ongoing.
- 600 block Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, 12:55 p.m. Aug. 15: woman assaulted; case active.
- 5800 block County Home Road, Winterville, 11:13 a.m. Aug. 15: man assaulted; case unfounded.
- 1900 block Redman Avenue, 8:41 a.m. Aug. 14: man assaulted by known person; case active.
- 100 block East Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 3 p.m. Aug. 13: man assaulted by pointing gun; case closed.
- 700 block Olivia Drive, Greenville, 11:17 p.m. Aug. 15: woman assaulted; case active.
- 400 block Circle Drive, Greenville, 5:36 p.m. Aug. 15: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
Assaults
