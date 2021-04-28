A man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at the Walgreen’s on Memorial Drive early Tuesday morning, according to the Greenville Police Department.
An incident report indicated the robbery took place at 4:15 a.m. The department said the suspect entered the Walgreen’s located at 671 S. Memorial Drive, displayed a handgun to the cashier and demanded money.
The man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. There were no injuries during the incident.
The suspect was last seen running toward the Bojangles on Farmville Boulevard. He was described as a black male, approximately 6-feet, 3-inches tall, wearing a black sweatshirt and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville-Pitt County CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.
The case remains under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Sunshine Lane, 8:08 a.m., April 27: headphones valued at $100 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 3500 Galleria Drive, 1:43 p.m., April 27: shoes valued at $100 stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods; case active.
- 2900 block Tammie Trail, 11:35 p.m., April 27: break-in at residence. Damage to door valued at $50; case active.
Assaults
- 100 block David Drive, 1:49 a.m., April 27: woman assaulted by two individuals at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 5400 block White Line Road, Ayden,, 12:53 p.m., April 27: man defrauded of $6,400 via Internet identity fraud; case active.
- 6000 block Old Tar Road, Winterville, 3:56 p.m., April 27: tools valued at $629 stolen in parking lot; case active.
Assaults
- 600 block Holland Road, Greenville, 11:47 p.m., April 27: domestic assault incident at residence. Woman assaulted by boyfriend. House key stolen; case active.
- 6000 block Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 9:29 p.m., April 27: woman threatened at residence; case active.
- 6000 block Old Tar Road, Winterville, 8:34 p.m., April 27: man threatened by known person at residence; case cleared.
- 1800 block Wrench Circle, Greenville, 5:07 p.m., April 27: woman received harassing phone calls from known person; case active.
- 1200 block Staton House Road, Greenville, 11:57 a.m., April 27: woman assaulted at residence by known person; case active.