Greenville Police called for the public’s aid Wednesday to identify four individuals accused of damaging a sign for the hearing impaired and a Little Free Library at the Town Common.
The post said that on Sept. 16 about 8:30 p.m., the four were caught on camera vandalizing a public book exchange box and a sign designated for Greenville’s hearing impaired community. The total cost of the damages was $400.
The post also noted one of the suspects’ choice in jeans.
“This destruction of public property resulted in approximately $400 in damages — probably the same price as one of the suspect’s ‘designer jeans’ with holes,” the post read. “If you happen to know her, or any of the others, please have them call us 252-329-4321. We can provide guidance ... oh, and style advice. After all, #orangeisthenewblack.”
The department said that as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers were following up on leads and tips provided from members of the public.