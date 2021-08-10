Police are calling on the public’s help to identify two men involved in an armed robbery at a Greenville convenience store.
The Greenville Police Department said Tuesday that the two suspects robbed the My Stop at 701 Hooker Road on Aug. 5. Officers responded to the scene at 11:25 p.m. that day to find the suspects had made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last reported to be heading south on Hooker Road.
The shop is located off West Arlington Boulevard, near Carolina Creek Apartments.
Security footage released by the department shows both men in hooded sweatshirts and full facial coverings. One of the suspects holds a firearm while the other appears to be putting cash in a bag.
No injuries occurred during the incident.
The department asked that those with information on the suspects contact Major Crimes at or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.
GREENVILLE
The police department released information on the following cases:
Break ins, thefts
4400 block Davencroft Village Drive, 4:39 p.m., package containing hand tool valued at $908 believed to have been stolen from porch; case inactive.
4000 Dickinson Ave., 9:19 a.m., Aug. 9: items valued at $90 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
4100 block Bridge Court, 10:31 a.m., Aug. 9: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Handgun valued at $288.88 stolen; case inactive.
2900 block Sussex Street, 6:44 p.m., Aug. 9: smart phone valued at $499 stolen from residence; case inactive.
500 block South Square Drive, 12:01 p.m., Aug. 9: dresses valued at $135.64 stolen from residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released information on the following cases:
Break ins, thefts
100 block Essex Drive, Winterville, 6:24 p.m., Aug. 9: man defrauded of $1,693.22 via identity theft; case active.