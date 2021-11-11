A resident of Copper Beech reported to Greenville police that someone stole a shotgun from his residence on Tuesday.
An incident report from the department shows that a call was made at 5:40 p.m. from the apartment complex, 2005 Copper Beech Way, about a stolen firearm.
The weapon in question is a black Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun belonging to the 27-year-old victim. It is valued at $400 according to the report.
The case was listed as inactive.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 625 S. Memorial Drive, 9:32 p.m., Nov. 9: clothes valued at $45 stolen from Family Dollar; case inactive.
Assaults
- 200 block Avalon Lane, 4 p.m., Nov. 8: woman assaulted by parent at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 623 N.C. 903 N., Greenville, 8:38 a.m., Nov. 9: farm equipment valued at $289.30 stolen from Empire Recycling site; case active.
- 2000 block N.C. 118, Grifton, midnight, Nov. 1: tools valued at $1,640 stolen from residence; case active.
- 700 block Seven Pines Road, Fountain, 6 a.m., Nov. 9: break-in at residence. Coin collections valued at $5,100 and $36,720 in cash stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 700 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 5:18 p.m., Nov. 9: woman threatened at residence; case active.
- 6634 Clarks Neck Road, 7:02 p.m., Nov. 9: man threatened at Pitt Stop; case closed.