The alleged shooter of a 17-year-old in mid June is still being sought by Greenville police, the department announced Tuesday.

Detectives on June 23 obtained warrants for Andre'vious Ni'ja Spencer, 18, of 202 Caddie Court, Greenville. Spencer is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Idn Arrington on June 15 in the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle. 