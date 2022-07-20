The alleged shooter of a 17-year-old in mid June is still being sought by Greenville police, the department announced Tuesday.
Detectives on June 23 obtained warrants for Andre'vious Ni'ja Spencer, 18, of 202 Caddie Court, Greenville. Spencer is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Idn Arrington on June 15 in the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle.
Arrington was discovered just after 8 p.m. in a residence where he succumbed to his injuries, police initially reported.
Spencer is the second suspect facing charges from the case. Carlos Cox, 18, was arrested the night of the shooting after police stopped a vehicle matching the description of a suspect on in the area of Davenport Street.
The shooting of Arrington was believed to be targeted and in Tuesday's release the department said Spencer should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to call 320-3404 or Greenville-Pitt County Crimestoppers at 758-7777.
GREENVILLE
The police department, in other cases, released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1900 block Exchange Drive, midnight June 28: bicycles valued at $300 stolen from residence; case inactive.
810 W.H. Smith Boulevard, 4 p.m. June 30-9 a.m. July 6: iPad valued at $500 stolen from medical building; case inactive.
2100 block Dovedale Drive, 8:30 p.m. July 17- 8:30 a.m. July 18: vehicle broken into at residence. $80 in cash stolen; case inactive.
1500 block Charles Boulevard, 2:15- 8:30 a.m. July 18: black and red Suzuki GSXR-1000 motorcycle valued at $5,000 stolen from The Bower apartments; case active.
Assaults
100 block Churchside Drive, 6:50 a.m. July 18: man assaulted by friend at residence; case active.
1900 block Kennedy Circle, 6:30 p.m. July 18: woman threatened with handgun by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
2000 block Jake Lane, 3- 8:16 a.m. July 18: attempted vehicle break in at residence; case active.
2000 block Jake Lane, 3- 10:36 a.m. July 18: attempted vehicle break in at residence; case active.
3900 block J.C. Galloway Road, Greenville, 9:01 p.m. July 16- 5:15 a.m. July 17: handgun valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
5800 block Marvin Taylor Road, Ayden, 7:08 p.m. July 18: break-in at residence; case active.
1100 block Tucker Road, Grimesland, 12- 7 p.m. July 18: dirt bike valued at $5,000 stolen from residence; case active.
1600 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 6:36 p.m. July 18: silver Pontiac Grand Prix valued at $5,000 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
3800 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 7:55 p.m. July 18: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.