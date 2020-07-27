A man suspected of stealing a pick-up truck caused a four-vehicle wreck at Arlington Boulevard and Red Banks Road on Monday, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Joel Anthony Barkman, 35, of Newport was speeding through the intersection about 2:15 p.m. when the crash occurred, the department reported. Police had discontinued a pursuit of Barkman prior to the wreck, a news release said.
Barkman and another drive involved in the wreck were transported to Vidant Medical Center. Neither appeared to have suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police received a report of a larceny of a vehicle from the Speedway gas station a at 500 N. Greene St. about 2:10 p.m., the release said. Officers spotted the stolen pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Hooker Road and Arlington Boulevard.
Initially, officers followed the vehicle and attempted to stop it, the release said. However, due to the high rate of speed and the traffic volume, officers discontinued their pursuit for the safety of everyone on the roadway.
The pursuit ended near the 600 block of Arlington Boulevard, prior to where the road intersects Evans Street. The truck continued to travel at a high rate of speed heading southeast on Arlington until crashing a Red Banks.
Charges are pending against Barkman upon his release from the hospital, the release said. The incident crash remains under investigation.